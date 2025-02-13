Binter Canarias continues fleet modernization with new ATR aircraft order

Binter has announced a new agreement with aircraft manufacturer ATR for the acquisition of four ATR 72-600 aircraft, with an option for five additional units. This latest order underscores the airline’s commitment to fleet renewal, a key factor that has earned it international recognition.

The ATR 72-600 features next-generation engines that make it the most fuel-efficient regional aircraft on the market. Compared to similar-sized regional jets, it consumes 45% less fuel and emits 45% less CO?, aligning with Binter’s sustainability efforts.

Rodolfo Núñez, President of Binter, highlighted the airline’s commitment to passenger comfort and connectivity while reducing environmental impact: “With the exceptional efficiency of the PW127XT engines, specifically optimized for ATR models, we are setting new standards in fuel consumption, CO? emissions, and operational costs, reinforcing our sustainable aviation model.”

The total investment for this acquisition is approximately $215 million, backed by major Spanish banks Santander, CaixaBank, and BBVA.

Since its acquisition by Canarian investors in 2002, Binter has continuously expanded its fleet, investing over $1.1 billion in ATR aircraft. In addition to its turboprop fleet, Binter operates 16 Embraer E195-E2 jets, introduced since 2019, for national routes to mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, as well as longer international flights.