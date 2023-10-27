Binter to launch flights to Madrid, where it will open first base outside the Canary Islands

Binter, a prominent airline in the Canary Islands, is set to connect the Canary Islands with Madrid for the first time starting on February 1, 2024, thanks to the addition of five Embraer aircraft. This new route will operate 16 daily flights between the two main Canary Islands and the Spanish capital.

Specifically, there will be eight daily departures from Tenerife and Gran Canaria and eight from Madrid, providing flexibility for passengers travelling between these destinations.

Binter introduced affordable fares, starting from 20 euros for one-way journeys, and saw an impressive response, with some flights selling out within an hour of their release.

To make this route possible, Binter hired 250 new employees, expanding its workforce to 2,000. The company will establish its base at Madrid Barajas Airport, marking its first base outside the Canary Islands. Additionally, Binter plans to introduce six more Embraer aircraft next summer, potentially expanding to new destinations.

The decision to launch this route to Madrid was driven by customer demand, a desire for a similar level of service offered in other destinations, and market factors, such as the prevalence of low-cost airlines and the Iberia-Air Europa merger.

This route is seen as a crucial development for the Canary Islands, enhancing mobility and benefiting the local economy. Binter will now serve a total of 34 domestic and 19 international destinations, including Italy, France, Portugal, and North-West Africa.

