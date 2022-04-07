Binter starts flying to five new international and national destinations in July: Florence, Ponta Delgada, Fez, Valladolid and Menorca

The Canarian airline Binter will operate this summer to Florence, Ponta Delgada, Fez, Valladolid and Menorca. It also relaunches the connections with Banjul, Sal and the link between Jerez de la Frontera and Gran Canaria, in addition to reinforcing the operation with Pamplona. This is the most complete foreign programme in its history, with 13 additional routes compared to 2021.

Binter has announced today that this summer it will begin flying to five new international and national destinations that will improve the connectivity of the Canary Islands with Europe, West Africa and the national territory.

Starting next July, the Canarian airline will operate direct flights from the Archipelago to Florence, in Italy; Ponta Delgada, in the Azores; Fez, in Morocco; and two national destinations – Valladolid and Menorca -.

In addition, the airline has announced that for this summer it will also resume some routes, such as those to Banjul, Sal and the flights between Jerez de la Frontera and Gran Canaria, and that it will reinforce the offer with Pamplona.

With these novelties, and those recently announced with Madeira and Dakar, this summer Binter will operate the most extensive foreign programme in its history, with 13 additional routes compared to 2021 and up to 200 weekly direct flights between the Canary Islands and 31 international and national airports. In this way, the airline will reach in 2022 the record figure of one million seats offered with destinations outside the Archipelago.

New routes to Italy, Morocco and Azores

As of July 2, Binter has scheduled a weekly frequency to three new tourist destinations in Italy, Morocco and the Azores. In Italy, flights with Florence airport (FLR) will take place on Saturdays, departing from Gran Canaria at 09:30 and returning from the Italian city at 15:30

Connections with the Ponta Delgada airport (PDL) will also take place on Saturdays, with takeoff from Gran Canaria at 08:30 and return from the capital of the Azores at 10:30.

FEZ Airport (FEZ) will be linked to the Canary Islands on Saturdays, with departures from Gran Canaria at 11:30 and return at 15:15.

Valladolid and Menorca join the national destinations

From July 1, Binter will begin to fly with a direct weekly frequency to Valladolid and Menorca. Connections with Valladolid Airport (VLL) will be on Fridays, departing from Gran Canaria at 16:05 and returning at 20:15.

On Fridays there will also be flights with the Menorca Airport at Mahon (MAH), departing from Gran Canaria at 08:30 and returning from the Balearic island at 13:20.

In its national programming, the airline will recover this summer the direct link between Gran Canaria and Jerez de la Frontera (XRY), which will operate on Mondays and Thursdays departing from the Canary Islands at 15:30 and returning at 19:30. These flights are added to the two frequencies that the airline operates with Tenerife North Airport – Ciudad de La Laguna on Tuesdays and Fridays.

In addition, as of June 17, Binter will reinforce the flights between Pamplona Airport (PNA) and the Canary Islands with a new frequency on Fridays that will depart from Gran Canaria at 08:30 and return from the capital of Navarra at 13:00 p.m..

Resumption of routes with Gambia and Cape Verde

The improvement in sanitary conditions allows Binter to re-establish its operations with some destinations in West Africa and, as of June 23, flights with the Banjul Airport (BJL), in Gambia, will be resumed every Thursday with departure from Gran Canaria at 23:00 and return at 01:40 on Friday.

In addition, from July 5, Binter will fly one day a week to the airport on the island of Sal (SID), in Cape Verde. The departure will be on Tuesdays, at 23:00 and the return will be at 00:35 on Wednesday.

A passenger-centric service

Passengers on these routes will enjoy the differential advantages of the product offered by Binter, with a high-end onboard service focused on offering the best customer experience, which includes extensive benefits such as a courtesy gourmet snack during the journey and a comfortable trip aboard its modern fleet of ATR 72 and Embraer aircraft.

In addition, on its routes with France, Italy and national destinations outside the Canary Islands, the airline offers passengers the advantage of travelling, at no additional cost, to and from any of the Canary Islands, by being able to make the inter-island jump free of charge in the case of connecting flights, taking advantage of the high number of daily flights that the airline operates between the islands.

07 / 04 / 2022