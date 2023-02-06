Binter signs financing for five new Embraer E195-E2 jets. The operation has been contracted with a banking consortium made up of Caixabank, Santander and BBVA. The airline invests more than 389 million dollars in the purchase of new state-of-the-art aircraft, with a capacity for 132 passengers.

Binter has closed a financing agreement with a banking consortium made up of the main Spanish banks, Caixabank, Santander and BBVA, with the advice of Deloitte and KPMG, to develop its fleet expansion programme.

The president of Binter, Rodolfo Núñez, and the vice president, Alfredo Morales, have signed the agreement with the three banking entities in Gran Canaria. Through this operation, the airline will invest more than 389 million dollars to buy five E195-E2 aircraft, which will be received in 2023 and 2024.

The president of Binter, Rodolfo Núñez, pointed out that “we continue to bet on increasing our fleet with efficient devices and with the necessary characteristics to continue providing the best service to our customers“.

“This type of aircraft allows us to improve the connectivity of the Canary Islands with national and international destinations and to do so with the quality and comfort typical of Binter. It is one more bet to provide the canaries with the transport service they deserve”, indicated Núñez.

The vice president of the airline, Alfredo Morales, stressed that “the strength of Binter’s balance sheet and the confidence of the signatory banks have allowed us to undertake this important operation.”

The renewal of the Binter fleet has been a constant since the company was acquired by Canarian businessmen in 2002. Since then, the airline has acquired 42 aircraft from the manufacturer ATR, in successive operations amounting to more than 900 million dollars. and ten jets from the manufacturer Embraer, which has involved an investment of more than 731 million dollars.

Thanks to this important investment effort, Binter has established itself as the airline with one of the most modern and youngest fleets in Europe. According to the Swiss provider of intelligence services to airlines CH-Aviation, the Canarian company has one of the youngest fleets in Europe, with an average age of 4.8 years.

Embraer E195-E2

The E195-E2 is the largest and most modern aircraft in the E-Jet E2 family of medium-range twin-engine commercial jets, and they have been ordered in the same special 132-seat, single-class configuration that allows a comfortable distance between passengers: 79 centimetres.

The interior of the E2 is a benchmark in the aviation industry thanks to its 2+2 seating configuration, with no middle seat, and its upper compartment can be adapted to accommodate up to one hand luggage per passenger, doubling the capacity of the conventional regional jets.

The E-Jets E2 are single-aisle jets that stand out for their noise reduction and for being clean and efficient, offering significant improvements, not only in terms of fuel consumption, but also in maintenance costs.

