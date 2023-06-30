Binter reincorporates Naysa for flights within the Canary Islands

Binter recovers Naysa to operate flights in the Canary Islands. This incorporation makes it possible to have another specialised operator in the domestic market

Binter has recovered one of the historical companies of its business system, Naysa (Navegación y Servicios Aéreos Canarios, S.A.), which will be in charge of carrying out ATR flights between the islands of the Canary archipelago, together with Canair.

To celebrate the new start of this activity, which took place with flight NT 222 at 3:00 p.m. between Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, commemorative aircraft-shaped cookies have been distributed among the passengers.

Binter carries out an average of 210 daily flights covering the routes between the different islands of the Canary archipelago and the incorporation of Naysa allows it to have another operator specialised in the domestic market, which is in charge of maintaining high levels of service and customer service in the Canary Islands.

With the recovery of this operator, which was part of the Binter system between 2007 and 2018, there are already 16 companies specialised in different branches of the aviation sector that make up this business constellation in which more than 1,800 people work to offer a comprehensive service, highly specialised and provide the highest quality in air transport.