Binter programme for next summer: more than 650,000 seats to ten countries

The airline almost tripled the capacity of the summer before the pandemic, with up to 220 weekly flights outside the islands

The airline Binter has put on sale the largest summer schedule in its history with more than 650,000 seats on more than 45 routes in up to 10 countries. These data have been announced by the airline’s representatives within the framework of an Aeronautical Conference that is being held in Gran Canaria with journalists from the sector from different destinations to which Binter flies.

These data represent an increase of 12% compared to last season and almost triple the capacity operated the summer before the pandemic, highlighting the effort that Binter has made to recover air connectivity in the Canary Islands, in its commitment to consolidate its offer of direct flights to national and international destinations.

The company announced that this summer there will be increases in frequencies on the routes to Ponta Delgada (PDL), the island of Sal (SID) and Menorca (MAH), as well as the continuity of the new seasonal route with Fez (FEZ) and the connections direct from Madeira (FNC) with Marrakech (RAK), Fuerteventura (FUE), Lanzarote (ACE) and Tenerife Sur (TFS). In addition, it was anticipated that this summer there will be new destinations that will be announced later since they are still being worked on.

The reinforcement of the route with Ponta Delgada will allow expanding the offer of codeshare flights with SATA to New York (JFK), Boston (BOS) and Toronto (YYZ).

In the peak period of the season, Binter will operate up to 220 weekly flights outside the islands.

Aeronautical Conference

Between November 30 and December 2, Binter has gathered at the Salobre Hotel Resort & Serenity in Gran Canaria journalists who report on air connectivity and aviation in destinations to which the company flies, such as Vigo, A Coruña, Asturias, Vitoria Gasteiz, Pamplona, Zaragoza, Mallorca, Madeira, Italy, France or Morocco.

On Thursday, December 1, the general coordinator of Binter, Juan Ramsden, opened the programme by talking about the need to fly in the face of the phenomenon that has arisen in recent years of ‘shame to fly’. After him, the manager of Binter Airlines, David Manzanas, has reviewed the evolution of the aviation sector and the feat of flying, and the team of the course fly without fear has explained how they manage to help more than 90% of people who make it to catch a plane without fear. In addition, the manager of Binter Technic, Juan Manuel Pérez, presented the new employability niches and the professions of the future associated with the sector, and the journalist Antonio Salazar moderated a round table in which David Suárez (AEMET), Manuel Arrabal (ENAIRE) , Álvaro Izquierdo (Binter Airlines) and Luis Gutiérrez (Canair) discussed ‘Nature, aviation and economy’.

That afternoon, the participants in the Conference were able to visit the Binter Technic hangar, where the company performs aircraft maintenance and which has managed to position itself as a benchmark in ATR maintenance, and the Gran Canaria Control Center.

On Friday the 2nd, Marta Sabin, Head of Market Strategy at ATR, will speak about the Transition, aeroplanes and the aeronautical industry of tomorrow, and the manager of Atlantis Technology, Héctor Reboso, about technological advances in aviation and everything related to biometrics. and geolocation of equipment. After the coffee break, Eduardo Ortuño (ENAIRE) will present the approximation systems of the future, and there will be an open dialogue on the sector’s communication trends between the specialized journalist Javier Ortega, Isabel García, from Aena communication, and Noelia Curbelo , from Binter. The day will be closed by Santiago Guerra, general coordinator of Binter.

01 / 12 / 2022