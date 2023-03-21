Binter presents its largest ever route schedule with Morocco

Binter is launching three new routes to operate for the first time with Tangier and Essaouira and to expand connectivity with Guelmim, which will also have a direct connection from Lanzarote. Binter leads direct connectivity between the Canary Islands and the North African region closest to the archipelago, with up to 36 weekly flights and more than 78,000 seats offered in 2023.

Binter has presented the largest schedule of routes in its history with Morocco, incorporating three direct connections between the Canary Islands and airports in the Alaouite kingdom.

In 2023, the airline has offered more than 78,000 seats for sale on up to 36 weekly flights that will cover 11 routes with eight destinations in the region of North Africa closest to the Canary Islands: Fez, Marrakech, Agadir, Guelmim, El Aaiún and Dakhla, to which Tangier and Essaouira are added.

The main novelty is three routes that are added to the Binter network in Morocco. Two of them will link the Gran Canaria airport (LPA) with two new destinations, specifically Essaouira (ESU) and Tangier (TNG), starting in July. In the case of Essaouira, twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays; and in the case of Tangier, once a week, on Wednesdays.

This initiative has become a reality thanks to the exceptional relationship that Binter maintains with the ONMT (Moroccan National Tourist Office) and is part of the implementation of a collaboration agreement between both parties with the aim of reinforcing their commitment to the recovery of tourism and connectivity with the Canary Islands.

Direct international routes from Lanzarote

To this is added a new route between Lanzarote (ACE) and Guelmim (GLN), every Saturday, in addition to the one that already existed with Gran Canaria, to meet the demand for travel between these two destinations with a direst flight.

Likewise, in the summer period, the route between Madeira and Lanzarote will continue to operate on Saturdays, and the routes between the Portuguese archipelago with Fuerteventura, also on Saturdays, and Tenerife Sur, on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Six new direct connections after the pandemic

Binter will once again operate this summer the direct air connections it launched in 2022 from Gran Canaria (LPA) to Fez (FEZ) and Guelmim (GLN) and from Madeira (FNC) to Marrakech (RAK), which in 2023 will once again form part of the summer schedule of the airline.

The connections will be operated by an ATR72 aircraft with a capacity for 72 passengers, who will enjoy the advantages of the product offered by Binter and that distinguishes it from other airlines, such as the comfort of its modern aircraft and a high-quality on-board service that includes a complimentary gourmet appetizer.

