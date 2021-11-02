Binter maintains the suspension of its flights to La Palma and cancels flights between Tenerife and La Gomera

The stoppage of operations will continue until conditions improve and allow flying, guaranteeing safety

The Canarian airline Binter has reported this Tuesday that it has suspended flights with La Palma throughout the day due to the ash cloud that affects the airport.

Binter specifies in a statement that the latest evolution of the ash cloud, from the volcanic eruption that began on September 19, has forced the stoppage of the flights that the company had planned since last night with La Palma.

The airline has been forced to make this decision due to “force majeure” since in the last hours the situation of suspended ash has worsened considerably.

The stoppage of operations will continue until conditions improve and allow flying, guaranteeing safety.

On the other hand, the company is responding through the usual channels to requests for changes or refunds that may be received by affected passengers on these flights, the note adds.

The airline is following the evolution of the situation at all times in contact with the aeronautical authorities, waiting to have confirmation that all security conditions are met to resume normal operations.

Due to the exceptional and unprecedented situation that is being lived, Binter will inform of any news or change that may occur, through its usual channels. In addition, the company recommends that before flying, the updated status of the flight is checked in the official Binter media.

Source: Canarias7

Paramos temporalmente los vuelos con #LaPalma, este martes, 2 de noviembre, y este miércoles, 3 de noviembre, debido a la ceniza en suspensión. La paralización se mantendrá hasta que las condiciones mejoren y permitan volar garantizando la seguridad. — Binter (@BinterCanarias) November 2, 2021

No other airline is operating flights to La Palma this Tuesday.

Binter cancels two other flights between La Gomera and Tenerife

Pevolca has already warned that the volcano’s ash cloud could affect the airspace between the western islands in the next 36 hours

Binter has just informed this Tuesday that it extends the suspension of the flights that it had already cancelled today with La Palma to two others that were scheduled between La Gomera and Tenerife, NT652 (La Gomera-Tenerife North) and NT653 (Tenerife North- La Gomera). The cause is due to the ash cloud that can affect the airspace between the western islands.

Binter specified this Tuesday morning in a statement that the latest evolution of the ash cloud, from the volcanic eruption that began on September 19, had forced the stoppage of the flights that the company had planned since the night. Monday with La Palma.

The Pevolca scientific committee already warned after its meeting today that the high concentration of ash in the air and the direction of the winds, which carry this column of materials to the east of the island of La Palma, could affect the next 36 hours to the airspace between Isla Bonita, La Gomera, western Tenerife and El Hierro.

Source: Canarias7