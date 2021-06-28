Binter launches its first route to France between Lille and Gran Canaria

Binter will inaugurate its first route in France on 1 July with its new link from Lille to the island of Gran Canaria.

Binter is a Canarian airline originally specialised in inter-island traffic and services to the Spanish metropolis. Created in 1989 as a subsidiary of the Spanish national company Iberia, Binter is now a private company which since 2005 has been developing a network of international destinations from the Canaries.

Thanks to the acquisition of all new generation aircraft and the recognised quality of its onboard service, Binter has established itself in the Iberian Peninsula and in West Africa as the benchmark company in the Canary Islands archipelago. Today Binter continues to develop its international network by opening new routes to Italy and France, the first being the Lille-Las Palmas link (Marseille and Toulouse will follow at the end of the week).

The first weekend of summer vacation departures will also see the start of flights to Biarritz with Transavia, to Calvi with Air France company, to Porto with Ryanair, to Oujda with TUI fly Belgium, and to Monastir with Nouvelair.