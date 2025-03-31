Binter launches direct Granada-Tenerife flights

Binter Airlines has inaugurated a new direct route between Granada and Tenerife North, operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. This addition brings the airline’s total weekly connections between Granada and the Canary Islands to six, complementing its existing Gran Canaria service.

Key Highlights

? Twice-weekly flights between Granada (GRX) and Tenerife North (TFN)

? Seamless connections to all Canary Islands with no extra charge

? Premium service for all fares, including complimentary gourmet snacks

? Operated on Embraer E195-E2 aircraft for enhanced comfort

Binter’s stopover service (Discover) and AirPass Explorer allow travellers to explore multiple islands at a minimal additional cost. Tickets are available via Binter’s website, app, call center, and travel agencies.