Binter inaugurates new direct air route connecting the Canary Islands with Ibiza

Binter, a Canarian airline, has inaugurated a new direct air route connecting the Canary Islands with the Balearic island of Ibiza in Spain. The route operates once a week from Gran Canaria, with a travel time of three hours and ten minutes.

The service will be available during the months of July and August, allowing Canaries residents to easily visit the popular destination of Ibiza. Binter is offering free connecting flights from all airports in the Canary Islands to make the new route accessible to all residents.

This route completes Binter’s offerings to the Balearic archipelago, as the airline already operates flights to all the airports in the region. The flights are conducted with Embraer planes, providing passengers with a high-quality onboard experience, including gourmet appetizers.

The aircraft used on this route, the E195-E2, is known for its comfort, fuel efficiency, and low noise and emission levels.

For this first flight (NT5132 operated by E195-E2 reg. EC-NPU), the airline prepared a special service with the distribution of shots of honey rum with cream and cinnamon, together with the gift of a miniature 7-year-old Ron Arehucas, boho chic key chains and LED bracelets. The inaugural voyage took off yesterday Thursday from Gran Canaria Airport at 22:45 to Ibiza Airport and landed at 02:55 on Friday, from where it returned to the Canary Islands at 03:40 to land in Gran Canaria at 06:15.