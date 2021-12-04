Binter finalises the financing of six new ATR 72-600 aircraft

The acquisition by Binter Canarias of six new ATR 72-600 aircraft will be carried out thanks to a banking consortium made up of Santander, Caixabank and BBVA to finance the new aircraft. Since 2002 the company has acquired 42 aeroplanes from the manufacturer ATR in successive operations for more than 900 million dollars.

Binter has closed a financing agreement with a banking consortium made up of the main Spanish banks, Santander, Caixabank and BBVA, with the advice of Deloitte and KPMG, to develop its fleet expansion programme.

The president of Binter, Rodolfo Núñez, and his vice president, Alfredo Morales, have signed the agreement in Gran Canaria with senior representatives of the three banking entities. Through this operation, the airline will invest more than 120 million dollars to buy six ATR 72-600 aircraft, which will be received in 2022 and 2023.

Rodolfo Núñez pointed out that “we continue to bet on a young, efficient fleet with the necessary size to continue providing the best service to our customers.”

“This year we have received the last two aircraft from the purchase programme that we signed in 2015 and we have already signed a new contract for the expansion and renewal of the fleet, for which today we close the financing,” added Núñez.

In addition to 42 aircraft acquired from the manufacturer ATR in successive operations, Binter has also incorporated into its fleet five Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, with which it operates the routes to the Iberian Peninsula, Italy and France.

Thanks to this important investment effort, Binter has established itself as the airline with one of the most modern fleets in Europe. According to CH-Aviation, the Canarian company has one of the youngest fleets in Europe, with an average of 4.8 years.

03/12/2021