Binter expands Tenerife North network with six new routes for 2025

Binter, in collaboration with the Cabildo de Tenerife, has unveiled its ambitious 2025 network expansion from Tenerife Norte Airport, adding six new routes and increasing capacity by 48% to over 838,000 seats. The new routes include direct flights to Valencia, San Sebastián, Pamplona, Granada, Murcia, and Ponta Delgada in the Azores, alongside enhanced connections to Jerez de la Frontera.

Starting March 30, Valencia will see four weekly flights, while San Sebastián, Pamplona, Granada, and Murcia will have two weekly flights each. International service to Ponta Delgada begins on July 1, with one weekly flight. The airline will also add an extra frequency to Jerez, making it three weekly flights.

Binter’s expanded services leverage its new Embraer E195-E2 jets, offering more space, no middle seat, and premium onboard service, including gourmet snacks. Passengers can easily connect inter-island flights within the Canaries for the same price, reinforcing Tenerife’s connectivity and tourism potential. Tickets are now available via Binter’s website, app, call center, travel agencies, and airport offices.

