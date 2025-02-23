Binter expands as leading airline connecting Canary Islands to mainland Spain

Binter has announced its 2025 connectivity plans, solidifying its position as the top airline linking the Canary Islands with national destinations. In 2024, the airline transported 5.6 million passengers (a 13% increase), operated 63 routes, and achieved record growth within the AENA network.

The airline’s first year on the competitive Madrid-Canary Islands route has been a success, with high passenger satisfaction and market growth of 25%. Binter introduced the Flexiplus fare to offer greater flexibility and premium services.

For 2025, Binter will expand to 65 routes, expecting to transport six million passengers. New destinations include Córdoba, Badajoz, Valencia, and Almería from Gran Canaria, and San Sebastián, Granada, Murcia, Pamplona, and Ponta Delgada from Tenerife.