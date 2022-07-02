Binter continues its expansion to the European continent and elsewhere

Starting in July, Binter Canarias will operate direct flights to Florence, Ponta Delgada, Fez, Valladolid and Menorca. This month it also recovers the link between Jerez de la Frontera and Gran Canaria. The most complete foreign programme in its history is launched, with 13 additional routes compared to 2021. This summer, the airline will operate up to 200 weekly direct flights with 31 destinations outside the Canary Islands and an annual supply of one million seats

The airline company Binter inaugurates today two new national air routes that connect the Canary Islands with Menorca and Valladolid. With the beginning of the month of July, the airline also begins to fly to three other new international destinations: Florence, in Italy; Ponta Delgada, in the Azores; and Fez, in Morocco.

With these new connections, plus those that are recovered with Banjul, Sal and Jerez de la Frontera from Gran Canaria, in addition to the increase in frequencies with airports to which it already flies, Binter will operate this summer the most extensive foreign programme in its history, with 13 additional routes compared to 2021 and up to 200 weekly direct flights between the Canary Islands and 31 international and national airports, which represents a 70% increase in supply. In this way, the airline will in 2022 reach the record figure of one million seats offered with destinations outside the Archipelago.

First flights to Menorca and Valladolid

On 1 July, the inaugural flight to Menorca took place, attended by the sub-delegate of the Government in Las Palmas, María Teresa Mayans, the representative of the Public Relations and Protocol section of the Gran Canaria, Paola Romero, and the Director of Programming and Management of Income and Alliances of Binter, Jonay Lobo, who made the traditional ribbon-cutting that represents the beginning of the air route.

Jonay Lobo highlighted the effort made to open new direct connections and the will of the Canarian company “to continue betting on the connectivity of the archipelago and the promotion of tourism, as we have been doing throughout our thirty years of experience, and above all after the COVID-19 pandemic, something that has made us one of the leading companies in Canary Islands-Peninsula connections”.

This route with Menorca (MAH) will have a direct weekly frequency on Fridays. Lobo has also made reference to the launch of the route to Valladolid Airport (VLL), which took place in the afternoon, and which will operated every Friday. “We trust that all the routes that we start this summer season will be attractive, because, in both directions, visitors can find endless activities and a wide range of leisure, culture and gastronomy available to everyone,” he added.

Relaunch of the connection with Jerez and new routes to Florence, Fez and Ponta Delgada

In its national programming, the airline will from Monday 4 July recover the direct link between Gran Canaria and Jerez de la Frontera (XRY), which will operate on Mondays and Thursdays. These flights come in addition to the two frequencies that the airline operates between Tenerife North Airport and Jerez de la Frontera on Tuesdays and Fridays.

As of 2 July, Binter has scheduled a weekly frequency to three new destinations of great tourist attraction: Florence, Fez and Ponta Delgada, which will be operated on Saturdays.

In addition, the company has announced a significant improvement and expansion of the connections of the Canary Islands with Madeira and several destinations in West Africa, such as Dakar, Marrakech and Agadir. A reinforcement of the scheduled flights will be carried out from the month of July with Marrakech, which will have three weekly frequencies with Gran Canaria and one with Tenerife, and with Agadir, which adds one more until reaching three weekly.

In this sense, another of the keys to the programming is the creation of an operational hub, with the Canary Islands as the interconnection centre, between Dakar and several national destinations – Murcia, Mallorca, Pamplona and Zaragoza – and international ones – Toulouse, Lille and Turin -, which is based on the reinforcement of the route between Gran Canaria and the airport of the capital of Senegal and the adaptation of flight schedules to allow connecting routes in both directions.

A passenger-centric service

Passengers on these routes will enjoy the differential advantages of the product offered by Binter, with a high-end onboard service focused on offering the best customer experience, which includes extensive benefits such as a courtesy gourmet snack during the journey and a comfortable trip aboard its modern fleet of ATR 72 and Embraer 195-E2 aircraft. The latter provide passengers with an experience of great comfort, since the aircraft, with a configuration of 132 seats, a distance of 79 centimetres between the rows to improve the comfort of its occupants, and does not have a middle seat.

In addition, on its routes with France, Italy and national destinations outside the Canary Islands, the airline offers passengers the advantage of travelling, at no additional cost, to and from any of the Canary Islands, by being able to make the inter-island jump free of charge in the case of connecting flights, taking advantage of the high number of daily flights that the airline operates between the islands.

As a novelty, both in national and international destinations, the airline offers the possibility of enjoying two islands in the same trip for a small extra cost with its Discover product, the Binter stopover.