Binter connects the Canary Islands and Granada twice a week from today

Binter Canarias, which celebrated its 34th anniversary yesterday, will operate this new route to Andalusia on Mondays and Thursdays with flights lasting two hours and a quarter

Binter inaugurated today its new national air route, which connects the Canary Islands with Granada twice a week from Gran Canaria.

The inaugural flight took off from Gran Canaria Airport (LPA) at 08:30 to the Federico García Lorca Granada – Jaén Airport (GRX), from where it took off again at 12:25 back to the archipelago.

For this first flight, the airline prepared a special service with the distribution of pinions on the way to Granada, and bananas from the Canary Islands on the return trip. In addition, the Binter cabin crew donned a canary bonnet and scarf, and traditional music has been played during the journey.

On the other hand, the passengers of the first flight to Granada have been honoured in the baggage claim room of the Andalusian airport with the traditional commemorative cake of the opening of the Aena route and a bag with a bottle of olive oil from Jaén and a Rosco de Loja, a typical sweet from Granada, courtesy of the councils of both provinces.

Direct link every Monday and Thursday

From now on, the Canary Islands will be connected by a direct two-and-a-quarter-hour flight with Granada two days a week. The flights will depart from Gran Canaria (LPA) on Mondays and Thursdays at 08:30 to arrive in Granada at 11:45, while the return from the Federico García Lorca Granada – Jaén airport (GRX) is scheduled at 12:25.

The new direct route with Granada becomes, after Jerez de la Frontera, the second Andalusian destination for Binter, which celebrated its 34th anniversary yesterday. In this way, it reinforces the national offer with which it links the Canary Islands with 15 airports on the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands through 21 routes and up to 48 weekly frequencies.

Binter, an airline differentiated by the quality of its service

Passengers on these Binter flights will enjoy the differential advantages of the product offered by the Canarian airline: the comfort of its Embraer E195-E2 aircraft -the quietest, cleanest and most efficient single-aisle jet in its class, with a configuration that allows more space between rows and the comfort of not having a middle seat-, to which is added a high-end service on board, with extensive benefits for all passengers, which includes a gourmet appetiser during the journey.

The airline facilitates the connection of these flights with the inter-island ones in the Canary Islands free of charge in the case of connecting flights, making it possible to reach different islands of the Canary archipelago for the same price thanks to the wide connectivity that the daily flights it performs allow between these islands.

March 27, 2023