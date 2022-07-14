Binter celebrates its 75 millionth passenger in Fuerteventura

The airline gave him a bonus to travel unlimited until the end of the year on any route of the company

Binter welcomed today at Fuerteventura Airport its 75 millionth passenger transported by the airline since its creation in 1989. Luis Cabrera Betancor was the lucky passenger and, to celebrate it, Binter presented him with a voucher to travel unlimited way, together with a companion, until the end of the year on any route of the company.

Luis Cabrera Betancor travelled on flight NT 742 between La Palma (SPC) and Fuerteventura (FUE) and upon his arrival, he was received at the destination airport by the airline’s Communications Manager on the island, Gilberto Dees Guedes, who announced the award and presented a commemorative diploma.

Dees Guedes was very happy to be able to present this award that shows the trust that passengers have placed in Binter since its birth. Likewise, the head of Communication in Fuerteventura highlighted the airline’s commitment to improving connectivity between non-capital islands.

This celebration coincides with the operation of the summer season in which Binter will operate the most extensive foreign programme in its history, with 13 additional routes compared to 2021 and up to 200 weekly direct flights between the Canary Islands and 31 international and national airports, which represents an increase in supply by 70%. In this way, the airline will reach in 2022 the record figure of one million seats offered with destinations outside the Archipelago.

All these novelties in the foreign programming are added to those launched by the airline in inter-island transfers, with a 20% increase in links with La Palma, providing it with new direct flights with the airports of Tenerife South, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. In addition, Lanzarote sees its connectivity reinforced with daily direct flights to Tenerife South Airport.

