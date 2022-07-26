Binter celebrates 20 years as a Canarian airline

The airline Binter, created in 1989, was acquired in 2002 by a group of Canarian investors from the Iberia group. To celebrate, a bonus will be raffled to visit all the islands among those who respond on their social networks to the question ‘What is as Canarian as Binter?’

Binter celebrates this 26 July its twentieth anniversary as a 100% Canarian company. In 2002, thirteen years after its foundation, the airline was acquired from Iberia by a group of Canarian investors, who opted to give it a new approach, with special attention to passenger service and ensuring connectivity for the Canary Islands.

Two decades later, the airline continues to focus on breaking down the physical barrier that separates the islands, improving its offer of flights, seats and schedules, with better planes and greater punctuality and regularity.

Currently, the Binter System is made up of fifteen companies and more than 1,700 workers who, under the umbrella of the Binter brand, cover the entire air transport value chain, from marketing and customer service to aircraft maintenance or manufacture and design of aeronautical components.

Likewise, the airline has been facing, for years, different challenges associated with sustainability, improving practices and procedures, and investing in assets that generate a smaller environmental footprint, in order to grow in a sustainable manner; and it also continues to make a firm commitment to people, both for those who are part of the Binter family and for those young people from the Canary Islands who want to train in the professions demanded by the air transport industry.

Social media contest

To celebrate this anniversary, the airline will hold a raffle among its followers on Facebook and Instagram. The initiative ‘As Canarian as Binter’ will raffle a voucher to visit all the Canary Islands until the end of the year.

Users of these two social networks must answer the question ‘What is as Canarian as Binter?’, in an original way, and share the content among their followers, until 31 July. On Monday, 1 August, the winners will be announced through airline profiles.

