UPDATE: Binter cancels all flights to La Palma and neighbouring island of La Gomera due to the ash cloud

Binter Canarias announced that, given the evolution of the ash cloud from the volcanic eruption of the Cumbre Vieja, it has decided to cancel from this Friday all flights to La Palma, but also to the neighbouring island of La Gomera.

At this time it is not possible to make a forecast of when flights to La Palma will be able to resume. Binter reports that the latest evolution of the ash cloud, originating from the volcanic eruption on La Palma, has forced the temporary cancellation of flights with the island from now on. In addition, the company has added La Gomera to this temporary suspension due to the presence of ash.

The airline explains in a statement that it has been forced to make this decision due to force majeure, which leads it to adapt its operations to the changing weather situation, in order to ensure that flights are carried out safely.

The company accepts all the requests for changes or reimbursements that may be received from the passengers affected by these cancellations.

“Due to the exceptional and unprecedented situation that is being lived, Binter will inform of any news or change that could occur through its usual channels,” the statement added.

Source: Canarias7

Iberia also cancelled its flight IB584 from Madrid to La Palma this Friday afternoon.