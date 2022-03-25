Binter Canarias starts flights to Guelmin, Morocco

The airline will begin operating on April 2 with this city in southwestern Morocco, every Wednesday and Saturday

Binter continues to resume its connections between the Canary Islands and the African continent, with flights to the city of Guelmim, located in southwest Morocco.

Starting next April 2, the airline will connect Gran Canaria with Guelmim (IATA code GLN) twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with flights lasting one hour and twenty-five minutes, onboard an ATR 72-600 aircraft with a capacity for 72 passengers.

These flights, which can be purchased from today, will depart on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11:00 from Gran Canaria, to return from Guelmim at 13:10. Between the months of July and September, the schedule on Saturday will vary.

In this way, Binter continues to grow and expand connectivity between the Canary Islands and the African continent, where it began operating in 2005, with the first direct flights to Marrakech. Currently, it also links the Archipelago with the cities of Agadir, Dakhla and El Aaiún.

On this flight to Guelmim, known as the gateway to the desert, with more than 120,000 inhabitants, passengers will be able to enjoy the advantages of the product offered by Binter and which distinguishes it from other airlines, such as the comfort of its planes, the billing of the suitcase included and a high-quality service on board that includes a courtesy menu.

25 March 2022