Binter Canarias relaunched route to Fez, Morocco, in its summer schedule

Binter, the Canarian airline, has launched its largest summer schedule with a focus on North Africa, offering more than 650,000 seats on over 45 routes to 30 destinations. The airline has resumed the direct international air connection between the Canary Islands and Fez (flight NT6428), representing the full deployment of its summer schedule. The company will operate an average of 257 daily flights during the peak period of the season, covering 63 air routes within the archipelago and connecting with foreign destinations.

The summer schedule includes connections between the Canary Islands and Ibiza, Essaouira, Tangier, and Fez, as well as direct flights between Madeira and the airports of Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, and Tenerife Sur. Binter aims to improve air connectivity in the Canary Islands and expand its direct flight offerings to national and international destinations.

Regarding the new link with Fez, Binter will operate flights once a week, on Saturdays, from Gran Canaria. The restart of this connection, facilitated by collaboration with the Moroccan National Tourist Office, results in Binter’s largest schedule of routes with Morocco. More than 78,000 seats will be offered on 11 routes with eight destinations in North Africa, including Fez, Marrakech, Agadir, Guelmim, El Aaiún, and Dakhla, with Tangier and Essaouira as additional options.

Customers can access these flights through various sales channels, including the Binter website, app, telephone number, travel agencies, and airport offices. Detailed information about destinations, conditions, and prices is available on these platforms.