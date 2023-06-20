Binter Canarias orders six further Embraer E195-E2s to drive international expansion

Binter, the airline of the Canary Islands, has placed a firm order for six Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The E195-E2 is the quietest, cleanest and most efficient single-aisle jet available, and this order will bring Binter’s E2 fleet to 16 jets when delivered. Binter configures the jets in a comfortable single-class layout with 132 seats. At list price, the deal is valued at US$504.7, with deliveries commencing in the second half of 2024. This order will be included in Embraer’s backlog once all contractual contingencies are cleared.

Binter celebrated the delivery of its first E195-E2 jet in November 2019. The airline was the first European customer to receive the biggest aircraft in the E2 family. Binter has now placed orders for 16 E195-E2. Deliveries from Binter’s previous orders will be completed in mid-2024.

Rodolfo Núñez President of Binter, said, “The E2 has been a game changer for Binter. Our guests love the aircraft, especially how quiet it is. Performance in terms of Fuel burn and maintenance has also been better than advertised. As we continue to grow, the E2 has proved to be the perfect aircraft to lead our continued growth.”

Martyn Holmes, CCO Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, “The best orders are repeat orders, and this is the fourth E2 order from Binter. Embraer thanks Binter for their partnership and congratulates the airline on their continued success.”

Le Bourget, Paris, June 20, 2023