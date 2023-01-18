Binter Canarias launches two new routes to Granada and Ibiza

Airline will connect the Canary Islands with more than 30 destinations this summer

Binter reinforces its leadership in national destinations from the Archipelago, linking the islands with 15 Spanish airports. The new routes increase connectivity with the Balearic Islands, now with flights to all the islands, and with Andalusia, which will have six direct weekly frequencies.

Binter has announced today that this summer it will begin flying to two new destinations: Granada (GRX) and Ibiza (IBZ), which reinforces its national offer, linking the Archipelago with 15 Spanish airports outside the islands through 21 routes and up to 48 weekly frequencies. Flights to these new destinations are already available through the different sales channels of the airline.

The new direct route with Granada (GRX) becomes Binter’s second Andalusian destination and will have two weekly frequencies, on Mondays and Thursdays. In this way, the connection with the Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén airport joins the already existing routes with Jerez de la Frontera (XRY). On the occasion of this launch, the company makes tickets available to its customers at special prices, being able to fly from €27.45 each way for residents of the Canary Islands and €84.45 for non-resident passengers.

In addition, Binter continues with its commitment to the Balearic Islands, where, after the incorporation of Ibiza (IBZ) to its network of destinations with a weekly link on Thursdays, it will offer flights to all the islands with up to eight weekly frequencies. The airline will continue connecting Mallorca (PMI) with the Canary Islands six days a week and Menorca (MAH), which will have flights at Easter as a novelty.

On the other hand, Vigo (VGO), with an additional frequency on Tuesdays, has established itself as the first destination for Binter with a daily connection. This, together with the three weekly frequencies with A Coruña (LCG), reinforce the position of the Canarian airline in Galicia with up to 10 weekly frequencies.

Binter’s biggest summer programming

This is the largest summer schedule in the history of Binter, with more than 650,000 seats on more than 45 routes, which represents an increase of 12% compared to the summer of 2022 and almost triples the capacity operated the summer before the pandemic. This highlights the effort that the airline has made to recover air connectivity in the Canary Islands, in its bid to consolidate its offer of direct flights to national and international destinations.

As already announced in 2022, this summer there will be reinforcements on the routes from Ponta Delgada (PDL), Sal Island (SID) and Menorca (MAH), and the seasonal route with Fez (FEZ) and direct connections from Madeira ( FNC) with Marrakech (RAK), Fuerteventura (FUE), Lanzarote (ACE) and Tenerife Sur (TFS).

The reinforcement of the route with Ponta Delgada, which is brought forward to April 1 and in the months of July and August will double its connections with two weekly frequencies, will allow expanding the offer of codeshare flights with SATA to New York (JFK), Boston (BOS) and Toronto (YYZ).

In the peak period of the season, Binter will operate up to 220 weekly flights outside the islands.

A passenger-focused service

Passengers on these routes will enjoy the differential advantages of the product offered by Binter, with a high-end onboard service focused on offering the best customer experience, which includes extensive benefits such as a complimentary gourmet snack during the journey and a comfortable trip. aboard its modern fleet of ATR 72 and Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

In addition, on its routes with France, Italy and national destinations outside the Canary Islands, the airline offers passengers the advantage of travelling, at no additional cost, to and from any of the Canary Islands, by being able to make the inter-island jump free of charge and in the case of connecting flights, taking advantage of the high number of daily flights that the airline operates between the islands.

