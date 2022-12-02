Binter and Embraer close the purchase of five new E195-E2 aircraft for 389 million dollars

The agreement includes the acquisition of five new Embraer E195-E2 of which two will arrive in November 2023, another two in December and the remaining one in April 2024 The airline has announced this new fleet expansion within the framework of the Aeronautical Days that takes place in Gran Canaria with journalists from the sector.

The airline Binter has signed with the aeronautical manufacturer Embraer the firm purchase of five E195-E2 aircraft, which will be added to the five incorporated as of 2019 and with which Binter became the first European airline to fly with this model.

The Canarian airline has made this announcement within the framework of an Aeronautical Conference that it is holding in Gran Canaria with journalists from the sector from different destinations to which Binter flies.

The new general coordinator of the company, Santiago Guerra, explained to the attendees that the closed agreement exceeds 389 million dollars and that the first two units are scheduled to arrive in the Canary Islands in November 2023. “A month later, in December, we will receive the other two and the last one, in April 2024”, he indicated.

“The experience acquired over the years confirms the excellent assessment that our customers make of this aircraft model, which fits very well with Binter’s longest routes and those with the highest volume of passengers, and the arrival of new jets will allow us to expand the offer of routes and destinations that we have right now”.

The E195-E2 is the largest and most modern aircraft in the E-Jet E2 family of medium-range twin-engine commercial jets, and they have been ordered in the same special 132-seat, single-class configuration that allows a comfortable distance between passengers. same 79 centimetres.

The interior of the E2 is a benchmark in the aviation industry thanks to its 2+2 seating configuration, with no middle seat, and its upper compartment can be adapted to accommodate up to one hand luggage per passenger, doubling the capacity of the jets. conventional regionals.

The E-Jets E2 are single-aisle jets that stand out for their noise reduction and for being clean and efficient, offering significant improvements, not only in terms of fuel consumption, but also in maintenance costs.

Embraer confirms Binter as the customer of five E195-E2 aircraft announced this week

Embraer confirms that Spanish airline Binter is the customer of a new firm order for five E195-E2 aircraft announced this week to be delivered in 2023 and 2024. These aircraft will be added to the fleet of five jets already incorporated as of 2019 when Binter became the first European customer of the E195-E2. The list price value of the contract is US$389.4 million, which will be added to Embraer’s Q4 backlog. São José dos Campos, Brazil, December 2, 2022