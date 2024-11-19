Binter adds two new Embraer E195-E2 jets, enhancing connectivity and fleet efficiency

Binter, the airline of the Canary Islands, has expanded its fleet with two new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, named “Vigo” and “Baleares” after its first domestic destinations. This brings the carrier’s total fleet to 40 planes and strengthens its connectivity between the Canary Islands and mainland Spain.

Fleet Expansion Highlights

Current Fleet Composition: 28 ATRs and 12 Embraer E195-E2 jets, with plans to add four more E195-E2s, increasing the total fleet to 44 aircraft.

28 ATRs and 12 Embraer E195-E2 jets, with plans to add four more E195-E2s, increasing the total fleet to 44 aircraft. Enhanced Connectivity: The new jets will serve 28 direct destinations, boosting flight frequencies and enabling new routes.

The new jets will serve 28 direct destinations, boosting flight frequencies and enabling new routes. Strategic Growth: The routes to Vigo and the Balearic Islands, introduced in 2018, represent Binter’s expanding domestic and international network.

About the Embraer E195-E2

Capacity: 132 seats in a single-class, 2+2 configuration with no middle seats.

132 seats in a single-class, 2+2 configuration with no middle seats. Passenger Comfort: Features spacious overhead bins, accommodating a carry-on bag for every passenger.

Features spacious overhead bins, accommodating a carry-on bag for every passenger. Efficiency and Sustainability: Offers quieter flights and improved fuel efficiency, reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

Binter’s fleet investment underscores its commitment to enhancing passenger experience while positioning the Canary Islands as a key hub for regional and international air travel.