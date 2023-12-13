A nurse saves the life of a passenger on a Binter Canarias flight

A passenger on flight NT 503 of the airline Binter, an ATR72-600 (reg. EC-OAN) which departed last Tuesday, December 12, from Lanzarote to Gran Canaria, suffered a heart attack while in the air.

As reported by La Voz de Lanzarote through a witness, it was a nurse who was also travelling on this journey who saved the man’s life. “She gave him cardiac massages and put him in the aisle of the plane lying on the floor,” she says. “She is a heroine,” comments the passenger.

Source: La Voz de Lanzarote