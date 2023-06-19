Biman Bangladesh orders ten Airbus A350s, minister for civil aviation says

Biman Bangladesh is close on a deal to buy ten Airbus A350s, Mahbub Ali, the country’s junior minister for civil aviation, told press agency Reuters. The state-owned airline operates a full Boeing fleet and some De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s making it the first order with the French aircraft manufacturer.

Both Airbus and Biman Bangladesh declined to comment on the deal. It’s still unclear that the agreement will be concluded during the Paris Air Show.

Biman Bangladesh currently operates a mix of 16 Boeing aircraft (737-777-78) and five De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400.

