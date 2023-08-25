Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumes Tokyo Narita – Dhaka Service after almost 17 years

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will launch scheduled passenger services between Narita and Dhaka for the first time in almost 17 years on 2 September 2023. Biman Bangladesh Airlines is the national flag carrier of Bangladesh and will be the only airline to connect Dhaka and Narita in six and a half hours. The service will be the first direct flight from Narita to Dhaka.

Dhaka is the capital of Bangladesh and one of the world’s megacities. It is the administrative, cultural and commercial heart of the country. It is also a popular tourist destination with attractions such as Lalbagh Fort.

The new Narita – Dhaka route is expected to not only improve customer convenience, but also to contribute to the deepening of ties between the two countries and the further growth in economic activities.

Narita Airport will continue to expand its network to offer our customers a more convenient

selection of destinations.