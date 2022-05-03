Bestfly Cape Verde receives first Embraer E-190 aircraft

On Wednesday 27 April, Bestfly Worldwide received its first Embraer E-190 jet aircraft from ACIA Aero Leasing, painted in the colours of Bestfly Cape Verde, where it will be registered.

Bestfly already operates three ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft leased from the same lessor.

“The airline will take advantage of the versatility of the E-Jet, a Brazilian-built aircraft, to establish much-needed connectivity from Cape Verde to West Africa and the Azores archipelago, an important connection point for flights to and from east coast of the United States of America, where many thousands of Cape Verdeans live”, it reads.

For Bestfly CEO Nuno Pereira, the delivery of this particular plane is very special for his company, as it is the first E-190 and the 25th aircraft in the service of Bestfly Worldwide.

The BestFly group, of Angolan origin, operates on several continents in the civil aviation sector and on July 5, 2021, it agreed to purchase 70% of the share capital of the Cape Verdean company Transportes Interilhas de Cabo Verde (TICV).

Source: Espresso das Ilhas