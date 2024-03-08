Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) records 10.9% surge in passenger numbers and robust airfreight activity in February 2024

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) witnessed a notable 10.9% increase in passenger traffic, with approximately 1.57 million travellers in February 2024 compared to 1.42 million in the same month last year. Despite the growth, the figures still fall short of the pre-pandemic levels seen in February 2019 when 2.54 million passengers travelled through the now-defunct Tegel and Schönefeld airports.

In terms of aircraft movements, 12,433 take-offs and landings occurred at BER in February 2024, marking a 9.7% rise from the previous year’s 11,338 movements. In February 2019, Tegel and Schönefeld collectively recorded 22,041 take-offs and landings.

Additionally, BER’s air freight activity remained robust, handling around 2,991 tonnes of cargo in February 2024. This represents a 10.9% increase from the same period in 2023 and a substantial 20.5% surge when compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2019 (2,482 tonnes).