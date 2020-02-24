New direct flight from Subang Airport (Kuala Lumpur) to the Taaras Beach & Spa Resort at Redang Island, Malaysia

Berjaya Hotels & Resorts (“BHR”) announces the launch of its inaugural flight from Subang Airport, Kuala Lumpur (also known as Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport or Subang Skypark Terminal) to Redang Island at 10.10 on 20.02.2020. With the new ATR 42-500 aircraft operated and managed by Berjaya Air, travellers can now embark on a seamless journey to experience the crystal-clear water and white powdery sand of Redang Island, where the group owns two resorts, namely The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort and Redang Island Resort.

As a supporter of sea turtle conservation on the island, this aircraft was designed with a special livery featuring a sea turtle with beautiful underwater scenery. It is branded as ‘Jojo’, a name that is inspired by the resident turtle of The Taaras, which resides at the resort’s beach all the time. Guests may have the opportunities to spot Jojo and swim with it when they go snorkelling or diving in the surrounding waters of the resort.

“Our new direct flight will further enhance regional air connectivity and reduce travelling time to Redang Island. Usually, our guests have to take a flight to the Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Terengganu, and from there, it will require another 30 minutes of land transfer to the Merang Waterfront Jetty, and another 1 hour of boat transfer into the island. With this new flight, total travelling time will be greatly reduced from average 4 hours to approximately an hour,” said Mr Foo Toon Kee, the Chief Operating Officer of BHR. (RDN)Some of the privileges include access and refreshment at Naza Sky Lounge located at level 1 of Subang Airport, personalised check-in, 15kg check-in luggage and 7kg hand luggage allowance per person, availability of excess luggage storage, express boarding and refreshment on board.

“Fly Me Away” half board packages start from MYR2,388 nett per person per package (twin sharing), inclusive of accommodation at The Taaras, daily breakfast and dinner, return flights from Subang Airport to Redang Airport and return shuttle from Redang Airport to The Taaras. Early birds can enjoy 10% discount for bookings made from now until 20 March 2020 with stay period until 31 December 2020 and stand a chance to win a pair of ATR return flight tickets and many more prizes. Alternatively, charter flights with customized services are also available upon request. More information on flight packages is available at www.thetaaras.com/fly-me-away

In order to promote and develop tourism in the Redang archipelago, BHR has plans to link and launch direct flight services from Singapore to Redang Airport. By providing a hassle-free travelling experience, international travellers can explore and experience the beautiful beaches of Redang Island in no time. In the pipeline, BHR will link flights from Penang Airport to Redang Airport, and potentially Tioman Island in the near future.

