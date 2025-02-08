Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found; all 10 believed dead

The wreckage of Bering Air flight 8E445, which disappeared on February 6 while flying from Unalakleet (UNE) to Nome (OME), has been found on sea ice 34 miles southeast of Nome.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that three bodies were visible inside the aircraft, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX registered N321BA, while the remaining seven are believed to be in the inaccessible wreckage.

Radar data suggests the plane suffered a sudden loss of altitude and speed before vanishing. Search efforts were hindered by severe weather.

The Alaska State Troopers will handle body recovery, and the NTSB has launched an investigation.