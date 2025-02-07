Search-and-rescue underway for missing Bering Air plane in Alaska, U.S.

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

Rescue teams in Alaska, United States are searching for a missing aircraft that disappeared from radar with ten people on board. The plane, operated by Bering Air, was flying along Alaska’s west coast when it vanished.

According to Alaska State Police, the aircraft, a Cessna Caravan (registered N321BA) was carrying nine passengers and one pilot. It was en route from Unalakleet to Nome when it lost contact around 4:00 p.m. local time.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the National Guard, and the volunteer fire department of Nome have launched an extensive search operation. The Nome Volunteer Fire Department stated on its Facebook page that search efforts are currently focused on the area between Nome and White Mountain. However, adverse weather conditions and poor visibility are hampering aerial searches.

White Mountain Fire Chief Jack Adams confirmed that the aircraft disappeared somewhere along the coastline between Nome and Topkok. “We hope that the plane has landed safely. The worst-case scenario would be if it ended up in the water,” Adams said.

Authorities are urging the public not to form independent search parties due to the dangerous weather conditions. The situation remains critical as rescue teams continue their efforts to locate the missing aircraft and its passengers.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.