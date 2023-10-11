Luxury airline Beond shows first aircraft (A319) and discloses first schedules

Beond, a luxury airline startup based in Dubai, has launched its inaugural aircraft, an Airbus A319 registered 8Q-FBA, featuring an all-business-class configuration with 44 lay-flat seats. The aircraft boasts an elegant livery in graphite grey with gold accents and is designed for luxury travel.

Beond’s first flights to the Maldives are scheduled for November 2023, with additional inaugural flights to Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich. The airline also announced new routes from Dubai and Milan starting in late March 2024.

Beond plans to expand its fleet to 32 aircraft and serve 60 destinations in the next five years. They are prioritising environmental sustainability, with features such as in-flight entertainment provided through Apple iPads to reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency.

Beond is also considering introducing an ultra-long-range version for flights to destinations like Australia and Japan.