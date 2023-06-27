Beond, a new Maldivian luxury airline to start this autumn

Beond, a new leisure airline, is set to launch in September on the busy Dubai-Maldives route. The airline has secured investment from UAE-based firm Arabesque and partnered with Maldivian hospitality company SIMDI Group.

Beond aims to capitalise on the growing leisure travel segment and plans to offer a unique flying experience with its custom-built Airbus A321LRs featuring 68 lie-flat seats instead of the standard 220 seats. The initial one-way base fare from Dubai will start at $1,500.

Beond plans to expand its network to 52 non-stop destinations in 26 countries and aims to serve 1.4 million passengers within five years. The airline will be accepting pre-bookings during the summer and intends to operate from multiple hubs, including Velana International Airport in Male.

Beond has chosen to lease its initial fleet from American aircraft leasing and management company Bbam due to supply chain constraints. The airline aims to compete with legacy airlines in the premium segment by offering an ultra-light customised configuration with an extended range. Services on offer will include Michelin-star menus, concierge and chauffeur services, and home check-in services.