Belgian travel and aviation industry calls for introduction of antigen testing for travellers at airports

ABTO, Air Belgium, A4E, BAR Belgium, BATA, BATM, Belgian Travel Organization, Brussels Airport Company, Brussels Hotels Association, Brussels South Charleroi Airport, CLIA, IATA, UPAV and VVR call on the Belgian government to set up antigen tests at airports, thus facilitating the movement of travellers.

The Covid-19 crisis affects the aviation industry in unprecedented ways and has become a matter of survival. The tourism and travel industry, air carriers, airports, all the players in these sectors are calling on the Belgian government to urgently implement antigenic tests in airports in lieu of quarantine, in order to facilitate travel by travellers.

According to IATA, the fall in air traffic is of the order of 70% over the whole of 2020. The slight recovery observed during the summer quickly weakened, the rebound of Covid-19, the closure of borders and the deterioration of the economic situation have led to a sharp reduction in demand for air transport for the months to come and have confronted the players with more uncertainty.

Several platforms at major European airports (Milan, Rome, Frankfurt, London, etc.) and very recently Paris are in the process of acquiring the antigenic testing system in order to allow rapid diagnosis. The organisations ask for a quick and urgent implementation in Belgium. By focusing on testing rather than quarantine, they are increasingly confident that the virus will not travel with passengers.

Currently, health constraints and rules regarding the opening of borders can still vary in Europe from one country to another. It is therefore urgent that the recent recommendation of the Council of the European Union aiming to define the risk zones in Europe by means of a common colour mapping be implemented in Belgium as quickly as possible. More generally, an effort to standardise measures would allow travellers to travel and thus increase the level of activity of a badly damaged industry struggling for its survival. In addition, aircraft manufacturers and IATA, point out the low likelihood of contamination in aircraft, with aircraft filtration systems renewing cabin air every 2 to 3 minutes.

Despite the pandemic, all players must offer passengers a solution to travel in the best possible sanitary conditions: the deployment of antigen tests on airport platforms is a solution.