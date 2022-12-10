Belgian government puts in place new tax on aircraft, especially on private jets – Brussels Airport and Brussels Airlines react angrily

The Belgian federal government is reviewing the taxation of planes landing or taking off in Belgium. New criteria are taken into account, such as greenhouse gas emissions, or the destination of the flight. Private jets, but also aeroplanes that fly at night will pay more.

Today, any aircraft that lands or takes off from Brussels airport pays a fee based on the noise it generates on takeoff or landing. From April 2023, the tax will depend on noise, but not only. Some new features have been introduced by the federal authorities, such as CO2 emissions, air pollution caused by the flight, the time of day or night at which the flight is made, and finally, the destination.

“What I want to avoid is that Brussels airport becomes Europe’s noise dustbin and that it remains, on the contrary, among the best European airports. There is no reason why noisy planes which are refused elsewhere can continue to come to Brussels, and disturb the sleep of millions of Belgians“, says Federal Minister for Mobility Georges Gilkinet.

This new taxation system is already worrying the aeronautical sector. “If these plans are implemented, the airport will lose all competitiveness and will become a small provincial airport. They pose a serious threat to Belgium. Our flights to Africa are especially threatened“, complains Peter Gerber, the CEO of Brussels Airlines. Brussels Airport has also expressed its dissatisfaction with the new plan.

The other big change concerns private jets. They represent 3,000 flights per year or 12% of all Belgian air traffic.

“Until now, private jets have benefited from very favourable tariff conditions and taxes. However, they pollute up to 50 times more than the others!“, adds Georges Gilkinet.

These measures represent a first step for the Minister, who is already planning more in the months to come.