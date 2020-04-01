Belgian couple arrested for selling airline tickets to The Moon

This morning, a Belgian couple was arrested for selling “airline tickets to The Moon“. They allegedly sold the tickets on the street for €99,99 to hundreds of people and promised that each ticket reserved the passenger a first-class seat.

Bart, one of the arrested, explained to Belgian newspaper “Het Eerste Nieuws” he didn’t do anything wrong: “For less than € 100 – a bargain – I take these passengers to higher spheres, I really do not understand the fuzz. My first-class flying saucer was ready for boarding! Besides, our on-time performance is one of the highest in the industry.”

Bart now risks a heavy fine for deliberate deception of passengers. During a further house search, the police found back the money, fake airline tickets and a baby alligator.

Affected passengers can always file a complaint via this link.