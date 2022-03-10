Belgian chemical giant Solvay and US National Institute for Aviation Research announce partnership

Partnership will advance the future of flight, create innovative solutions

Today, Solvay and Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) announced a partnership on research and materials development at NIAR’s facilities in Wichita, Kansas. The partnership is aimed at developing future solutions to bolster the aviation industry and create opportunities for companies of all sizes to revolutionise the future of flight.

“Solvay is excited to work with NIAR and Wichita State University to take the aerospace industry to new heights,” said Carmelo Lo Faro, President of Solvay Materials Segment and board member of the Aerospace Industries Association. “This partnership provides Solvay with access to the invaluable facilities and prototyping capabilities of NIAR’s research and development centres while helping our business partners realise new applications of our materials that can improve performance and sustainability.”

Scientists and engineers at Solvay will be embedded within NIAR’s Advanced Technologies Lab for Aerospace Systems (ATLAS), a multi-disciplinary manufacturing environment and engineering education program that helps prepare engineers and educators for the Factory of the Future and aid the current workforce in seamlessly adapting to advancements in the workplace. ATLAS includes more than 150,000 square feet of space dedicated to developing prototypes, testing the durability and strength of aviation components, and partnering with aerospace OEMs to discover creative solutions that can improve their aircraft.

“We’re thrilled to have Solvay onsite to provide material guidance and support on a variety of aerospace manufacturing applications,” said John Tomblin, WSU senior vice president for Industry & Defense Programs and NIAR executive director, ATLAS Director and Senior Research Scientist in Composites & Structures at NIAR. “Solvay scientists work closely with our researchers to exchange ideas and results. We get guidance and material support, while Solvay also connects us with leading players in the aerospace industry to foster future collaboration.”

Work has already begun between Solvay, NIAR and customers. Through this partnership, NIAR and Solvay will develop applications for a wide variety of aerospace verticals, including commercial aircraft, defence, urban air mobility, and many more applications – both known and not yet imagined. Solvay’s strategic involvement with NIAR furthers its commitment to expanding its broad portfolio in the aerospace industry, from composite materials, adhesives, surfacing films, and speciality polymers for fixed-wing aircraft, rotorcraft, propulsion and systems, space and launch, and urban air mobility (UAM) applications.

NIAR and Solvay will host an opening ceremony later this year.

Wichita, Kansas, March 10, 2022