Belgian-British Mack Rutherford becomes at 17 the youngest pilot to have completed a world tour in a microlight

He took off on 23 March in a Shark Aero ultra-light plane. Mack Rutherford, a 17-year-old Belgian-British, landed on Wednesday 24 August at 16:00 in Radomir airfield (LBSW) near Sofia, Bulgaria, home of his sponsor ICDSoft. Thus, he succeeded in becoming the youngest pilot to complete a solo round-the-world flight.

“I want to show that young people can make a difference, follow your dreams!” he said.

More than 54,000 kilometres travelled over 30 countries in 221 hours, Mack had to face temperatures ranging from -12°C up to 48°C, not to mention the many hours of waiting for overflight authorisations.

On his arrival, he received a Guinness certificate confirming that he had beaten the record set last year by 18-year-old British Travis Ludlow.

He also broke another Guinness record by achieving this feat aboard an ultra-light aircraft, a Skark Aero, stealing the record for precocity from his sister, Zara. The latter, however, remains the youngest woman to have completed, in early 2022, the world tour solo, at the age of 19.