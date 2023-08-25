Batik Air connects Auckland – Perth – Kuala Lumpur

Perth Airport has welcomed today’s inaugural Batik Air Malaysia service between Auckland and Perth, which connects the destinations six times a week. The flight was operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered 9M-LRH.

Perth Airport CEO Kate Holsgrove said that Batik Air Malaysia is a great airline partner at Perth Airport, delivering fantastic connections into Asia, and the new Auckland-Perth service is an extension of this success.

“This new service links Auckland, Perth and Kuala Lumpur. So, using Perth Airport as a hub will deliver great benefits for Western Australia.

“We encourage all passengers to enjoy a stop-over in Perth and explore our great State, en route to their ultimate destination.

“There is already strong business and tourism travel between Perth and Kuala Lumpur and adding Auckland as an onward destination will further stimulate market demand.

“New Zealand is Western Australia’s third largest visitor market with more than 51,000 visitors coming for the year end March 2023, spending $96 million in Western Australia. This new, non-stop option will only grow this contribution to our economy.

“The new Auckland service also opens up new opportunities for passengers wanting an efficient travel route between Malaysia and New Zealand,” continued Ms Holsgrove.

25 August, 2023