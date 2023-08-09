Barbie takes flight: Mattel and Spafax bring branded channel to airline market 

Mattel, the renowned toy manufacturer, is collaborating with Spafax, a leading content agency, to introduce a branded channel targeted at the airline market featuring the iconic Barbie brand.

This collaboration aims to bring Barbie’s essence and appeal to passengers during their air travel experience. By partnering with Spafax, known for its expertise in content creation and in-flight entertainment, Mattel intends to extend Barbie’s influence to new audiences in the unique environment of air travel.