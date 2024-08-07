British Airways and Bangkok Airways expand codeshare partnership for seamless travel to Southeast Asia

British Airways has announced an expanded codeshare partnership with Bangkok Airways, enhancing travel options for UK travellers to Southeast Asia. This partnership allows passengers to book a single ticket from London via Bangkok to popular destinations in Thailand and Cambodia, including Koh Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Phnom Penh, and Siem Reap.

British Airways will resume its direct route from London Gatwick to Bangkok on 28 October 2024, operating three times a week initially and increasing to five times a week from January to March 2025. The expanded codeshare agreement provides seamless connections via Bangkok to the five new destinations, with the option for a stopover in Bangkok.

Bangkok Airways, known as Asia’s Boutique Airline, offers an extensive network in Thailand and beyond, with more than 20 aircraft featuring unique liveries. This collaboration ensures British Airways customers can connect to their final destinations on a single ticket, enhancing flexibility and convenience.

Members of British Airways’ Executive Club can collect Avios and Tier Points on codeshare journeys operated by Bangkok Airways, with benefits including lounge access and seat selection. Codeshare tickets are available for booking on the British Airways website for travel from 28 October 2024.

Neil Chernoff, Chief Planning and Strategy Officer at British Airways, expressed excitement about the return of direct flights to Thailand and the expanded travel options. Mr. Chulin Kocharoen, Vice President of Network and Product Development at Bangkok Airways, emphasised the convenience and enhanced access provided by the partnership.