Azur Air Boeing 767-300 rejects take-off at Phuket, Thailand

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
21

On 5 February, an Azur Air Boeing 767-300 (registered RA-73034) operated flight ZF3774 between Phuket, Thailand and Krasnoyarsk, Russia. During take-off roll, the pilots rejected take-off after a right-hand engine failure. A passenger filmed the take-off, showing the flames and smoke underneath the wing. Due to the heavy breaking, three tires got damaged. 

None of the 12 crew members and 309 passengers were injured. They were dropped off back inside the airport terminal.

Passengers will be provided with a hotel, hot meals and soft drinks while waiting for their flight, which has been rescheduled for tomorrow at 12:25, a Russian telegram account revealed.

Source: ??????, ?????? ? ?????? ??????????. ? ????????, ????????? ?? ??????, ?? ??????? ???????? ??????? ??????. ????? (msk1.ru)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.