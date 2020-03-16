[Coronavirus] Azul responds to COVID-19 outbreak by adjusting capacity and reducing costs

Azul announces today that in response to the economic impact following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Brazil, the company is taking additional steps to preserve its financial position.

“While our top priority remains the health and safety of our crew members and customers, we continue to focus on adjusting capacity to demand and preserving our cash position during this challenging time. We ended 2019 as one of the most profitable airlines in the world. Our strong liquidity position, combined with the expertise and dedication of our team, gives me confidence that we will come out of this crisis a lot stronger as an airline”, said John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.

Capacity Adjustments

Azul is reducing consolidated capacity by 20%-25% in March and by 35% to 50% in April and beyond until the situation normalises. As of March 16th, all international flights, except flights leaving from Campinas, will be suspended.

The company will continue to monitor demand trends on a daily basis adjusting capacity and its network as needed and will keep the market updated on further developments. For up-to-the-minute flight and schedules information, visit www.voeazul.com.br

Fixed costs reduction

In addition to flight cancellations, Azul is taking several measures to reduce its fixed costs, which represent approximately 40% of total operating cost.

– Executive management team salary cut of 25% until situation normalises.

– Hiring freeze.

– Payment deferral of 2019 profit sharing.

– Voluntary unpaid leave programme with over 600 requests approved so far.

– Suspension of travel and discretionary spending.

– Grounding aircraft.

– Suspending all new aircraft deliveries.

Balance sheet and cash flow

Azul ended 2019 with R$2.8 billion in liquid assets, including cash and cash equivalents and accounts receivables. As of December 31, 2019, the company had no restricted cash and also held deposits and maintenance reserves totalling R$1.7 billion, and long-term investments totalling R$1.4 billion.

The company is preemptively negotiating new payment terms with its partners. In addition, the company is closing a new line of credits with financial institutions to further strengthen its cash cushion.

São Paulo, 16 March 2020