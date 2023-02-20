Brazilian airline Azul announces non-stop flights to Paris, its second European destination

Nonstop service to Europe’s most visited city with the ultra-efficient Airbus A350-900 aircraft

Flights begin April 26th from Azul’s biggest hub in Sao Paulo (Viracopos) to Paris’ most convenient airport Orly

Azul, the largest Airline in Brazil in terms of departures and destinations; announces today the expansion of its international long-haul network and the addition of its 2nd European destination. Nonstop service from the Sao Paulo – Viracopos hub to Paris Orly airport will begin on April 26th. This will be the first South American destination for Paris Orly and the only nonstop service between the two airports. The service will be flown by Azul’s modern and efficient A350-900 aircraft with seating in 3 cabins for 334 passengers: 33 in Azul Business, 118 in Azul Economy Extra and 183 in Azul Economy.

With six weekly frequencies, from Wednesday to Monday, flights depart Azul’s Viracopos hub at 23:00 enabling convenient connections from our network all over Brazil with a scheduled arrival time at Paris Orly of 15:30 local. In the return direction, the flight departs Orly at 22:15 arriving in Viracopos at 04:45 local time. On July 31, the flights will be daily.

Paris-Orly airport is the 2nd largest in France with more than 30 million passengers per year. Only 20km away, it is the closest and most convenient airport to the heart of Europe’s most visited city. On arrival, passengers can access quick and easy options for public and private transport into the city or other European destinations.

“France is the next largest international market for Brazil after Portugal and our customers have been asking us to fly there for a long time. Now, thanks to our modern and fuel-efficient A350s we are pleased to add this important destination to our route network. Along with Miami/Fort-Lauderdale, Orlando and Lisbon, we are putting together a powerful portfolio of international destinations to complement our incredible network here in Brazil. Combined, we can take passengers from 150 destinations in Brazil to France, something that has never been accomplished before!“, says John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul.

“In 2019 we were voted the World’s Best Airline by TripAdvisor and in 2022 we were the World’s most on-time airline according to Cirium – we cannot wait to bring this industry-leading experience to our customers flying to France“, completes Rodgerson.

The Airbus A350

One of the world’s most modern and efficient aircraft, the A350-900 provides the latest generation in passenger comfort, fuel efficiency and cargo capacity. The aircraft consumes 20% less fuel per seat compared to older generation A330 aircraft. In Azul’s fleet the aircraft is configured with 33 seats in Azul Business, 118 in Azul Economy Extra and 183 in Azul Economy.

In the Azul Business cabin passengers can luxuriate in the large all-lie-flat, direct aisle-access seats with individual touch-screen entertainment. The flagship onboard dining experience is personalised and curated specifically for this new nonstop service. In Economy Extra customers can enjoy the extra-legroom experience, 16-inch high-definition individual touch-screen entertainment and choice of meals and beverages.

