Azul selects RECARO seats for new A330 fleet in ongoing partnership

RECARO Aircraft Seating and Azul Linhas Aéreas have announced the extension of their partnership for Azul’s new Airbus A330 fleet, set to begin deliveries later this year.

The airline has chosen RECARO’s CL6710 Business Class and CL3710 Economy Class seats—marking the second A330 programme collaboration between the two companies.

The A330 plays a central role in Azul’s international expansion strategy, and the chosen RECARO seats promise a blend of comfort, space efficiency, and sleek design. The CL6710 is known for premium comfort and LOPA efficiency, while the CL3710 is a leading choice for wide-body economy cabins globally.

“Choosing RECARO reaffirms our commitment to passenger comfort and fleet performance,”

said Abhi Shah, President of Azul.

RECARO CEO Mark Hiller praised the ongoing relationship, highlighting Azul’s “unwavering preference” for RECARO quality and service.”

This latest deal deepens a growing alliance focused on enhancing the onboard experience for Azul passengers as the airline scales its international reach.