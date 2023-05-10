Azul Linhas Aereas Embraer E195-E2 overruns runway at Salvador Airport, Brazil

On 9 May, an Azul Linhas Aereas Embraer E195-E2 (registered PS-AED) domestic flight AD4372 between Campinas and Salvador, Brazil. During landing at Salvador, however, the aircraft overran the end of the runway.

Nobody got injured during the mishap, according to a local news source which added that passengers and crew left the aircraft shortly after the incident.

In a statement, an airport spokesperson highlighted that the place where the plane stopped is a security area that is designed for this purpose, in situations where the aircraft exceeds the runway limits.

Sources and New Visuals of the Azul Embraer E195-E2 aircraft (PS-AED) excursion on Runway 17 of Luís Eduardo Magalhães International Airport (SSA/SBSV) suggest that the main landing gear(s) have been stuck in a swampy area around 100 meters ahead of the Runway end. #aircraft https://t.co/8AiY0QQ8VR pic.twitter.com/ETIbQtWCDk — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 10, 2023

#AZUL – o @embraer 195-E2 (PS-AED) da @azulinhasaereas ultrapassou o limite da pista 17 no pouso em #Salvador ao finalizar o voo #AD4372 procedente de #Campinas. Ninguém ficou ferido. Imagens via redes sociais pic.twitter.com/XtZ1wrSUWJ — AeroEntusiasta (@AeroEntusiasta) May 10, 2023