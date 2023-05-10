Azul Linhas Aereas Embraer E195-E2 overruns runway at Salvador Airport, Brazil

On 9 May, an Azul Linhas Aereas Embraer E195-E2 (registered PS-AED) domestic flight AD4372 between Campinas and Salvador, Brazil. During landing at Salvador, however, the aircraft overran the end of the runway.

Nobody got injured during the mishap, according to a local news source which added that passengers and crew left the aircraft shortly after the incident.

In a statement, an airport spokesperson highlighted that the place where the plane stopped is a security area that is designed for this purpose, in situations where the aircraft exceeds the runway limits.

