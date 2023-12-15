Azul Linhas Aéreas discloses incremental order for four Airbus A330neos

Azul Linhas Aéreas has confirmed the acquisition of four additional Airbus A330-900 aircraft, stemming from a purchase agreement inked in June 2023. This strategic addition to their fleet aims to bolster international routes and operational capabilities.

Alexandre Malfitani, Azul’s Chief Financial Officer, expressed pride in this purchase, highlighting Azul’s position as a leader in the region’s fuel-efficient fleet, with a majority of their capacity sourced from next-generation aircraft. The expansion, adding to their existing fleet of five A330neos and seven more on order, signifies Azul’s commitment to standardising their international fleet, elevating customer experience and punctuality.

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, emphasised Azul’s trust in the A330neo’s superior economics and performance, positioning it as the preferred choice in their widebody strategy. He highlighted Airbus’s commitment to delivering a spacious and exceptional cabin experience across Azul’s expanding global network.

The A330neo, equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, boasts non-stop flying capabilities of 7,200 nm / 13,300 km. Airbus’s A330 Family, with over 1,800 firm orders from 130 global customers, holds a dominant position in the short- and medium-haul widebody market. The A330neo’s Airspace cabin, acclaimed for its comfort, spaciousness, and modern amenities, further enhances the passenger journey with expanded individual space, enhanced storage, cutting-edge lighting, and entertainment systems.

Azul Linhas Aereas, established in 2008, has grown to become one of Brazil’s largest airlines, servicing a wide array of destinations across continents. The company’s utilisation of A330 Family aircraft has contributed to its steady growth and service expansion.

Airbus’s robust presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, with over 1,150 aircraft sold and a substantial portion in operation and in the order backlog, signifies its dominance in the region’s aviation market, capturing a significant share of in-service passenger aircraft and net orders since 1994.