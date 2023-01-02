Azul Linhas Aereas Airbus A320neo gets stuck in soft ground

An Azul Linhas Aereas (Brazil) Airbus A320neo (registered PR-YSC) operated a domestic flight between Joao Pessoa and Uberlandia, Brazil but after landing, the aircraft got stuck into soft ground next to the taxiway. No injuries were reported but the airline was forced to cancel the next flight towards Porto Seguro. 

